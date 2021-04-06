Gymkhana HC crush Ashok XI in five-a-side hockey tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Ramkrishna scored four goals while Mahesh added three as Gymkhana Hockey Club 1 crushed Ashok XI 10-0 in the Dhyan Chand Cup five-a-side hockey tournament at the Gymkhana Ground on Tuesday. Shekhar scored two and Mohit added the other goal.

Results

Hayatnagar Club 5 (T Srinivas 4, Umesh 1) bt Khalsa Hockey Club 2 (Dharamveer Singh 1, Inderjeet Singh 1);

Gymkhana Hockey Club II 8 (Karthik 3, Satish Paul 2, Sunny 3) bt Gadwal 2 (Nagraju 2);

Royal Club A 9 (Yaswanth 3, Sandeep 2, Raju 2, A Yaswanth 1) bt MCH Chintal Basti 4 (Dharamveer 3, Chandan Singh 1);

Gymkhana Hockey Club I 10 (Ramkrishna 4, Mahesh Reddy 3, Shekhar 2, Mohit 1) bt Ashok XI 0.

