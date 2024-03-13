Half-day schools in Telangana from Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring in various parts of the State, the schools will operate half-day from 8 am to 12.30 pm beginning March 15.

The School Education department announced half-day schools for primary, upper primary, and high schools under all managements i.e., government, government aided and private till the last working day of the academic year 2023-24 i.e., April 23. The mid-day meal in the government schools will be served at 12.30 pm.

Students appearing for the Class X exams will continue to have special classes. The schools that have SSC Public Examination centres will operate from 1 pm to 5 pm.