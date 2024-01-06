| Maximum Temperatures In Range Of 9 18 Degree Celsius In North Indias Plains

Maximum temperatures in range of 9-18 degree Celsius in North India’s plains

The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations displayed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year.

By ANI Published Date - 11:06 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

New Delhi: Due to persistent unavailability of sunlight, a cold day to severe cold day was the state of the weather in some parts of Delhi, East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and in isolated pockets over Punjab with maximum temperatures over North India’s plains ranging from 12-18 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations displayed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year.

Also Read July 2023 predicted as the hottest month on record, scientists warn

As per the available official data, Delhi’s Palam and Safdarjung areas recorded maximum temperatures at 14.6degC and 15.2degC, respectively. Ayanagar followed closely at a maximum temperature of 15.8degC while Ridge and Lodhi Road recorded maximum temperatures at 14.6degC and 15.0 degC respectively.

Similarly, Chandigarh registered a maximum temperature of 16.2degC while neighbouring areas like Ambala, Hisar, and Rohtak noted temperatures at 12.4degC, 11.0degC, and 13.3degC, respectively.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Ludhiana, Patiala, and Amritsar witnessed maximum temperatures at 13.0degC, 13.3degC, and 9.2degC, respectively.

Rajasthan reported Ganganagar, Churu, Bikaner, Jaipur, Pilani and Bhilwara with maximum temperatures between 12.7degC and 18degC, marking departures from normal temperatures by -4.0degC to -9.0degC.