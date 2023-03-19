| Hall Tickets For Sct Si Available For Download From Tslprb Website

Hall tickets for SCT SI available for download from TSLPRB website

Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded can send an email to support@tslprb.in

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:01 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for the written recruitment examination of technical papers for the posts of SCT SI (PTO) scheduled for March 26 can be downloaded from the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board’s website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8 am on March 21 till 12 midnight on March 24.

Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded can send an email to support@tslprb.in or contact on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

For the remaining two papers of written examination for the posts of SCT SI (PTO), candidates would be issued separate hall tickets and the dates for downloading would be informed in the due course, the Board said on Sunday.