TSLPRB to conduct Physical Measurement Test from December 8

The tests will be held at 11 grounds in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, and Nizamabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:03 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday announced that it will be conducting the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from December 8. The process is likely to be completed within a period of 23-25 working days.

The tests will be held at 11 grounds in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, and Nizamabad. In addition to these grounds, one experimental new location in Siddipet to increase the PMT/PET centres in future is also under consideration.

All candidates who qualified for PMT/PET and submitted part-II application can download admit cards from the website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8 am on November 29 till 12 midnight on December 3. Candidates whose admit cards could not be downloaded can send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006, the TSLPRB said.