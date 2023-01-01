TSLPRB releases final written examinations schedule

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:51 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday announced a detailed schedule for the final written examinations for recruitment to the posts of SCT Sub Inspector (SI) of Police (Civil) and/equivalent and Police Constable (Civil) and/equivalent, Transport Constables, and Prohibition & Excise Constable.

The final written examinations are commencing March 12. The technical paper (objective type) for SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) posts is scheduled for March 12 at 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively. The SCT SI (PTO) test (technical paper-objective type) is on March 26 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The test (technical paper-objective type) for the SCT PC (Driver) Driver Operator and SCT PC (Mechanic) posts will be held on April 2 at 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively.

The Board will hold the arithmetic and the test of reasoning/mental ability (objective type) and English language test (objective and descriptive) for all SCT SIs/ASIs posts on April 8 from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively. Likewise, the test in general studies (objective type) and Telugu/Urdu test (objective and descriptive) for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts is on April 9 from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 to 5.30 pm respectively.

For the SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable posts, the general studies test (objective type) is on April 23 from 10 am to 1 pm. The recruitment test (technical paper objective type) for SCT PC (IT & CO) posts is scheduled for April 23 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

For the benefit of the candidates – to facilitate their better preparation for final written examinations, a detailed schedule has been announced in advance, the Board said, adding that details about the hall tickets etc., will be informed in the due course.

The dates of trade / driving tests for relevant candidates (posts of drivers, driver operators and mechanics) would be notified at the appropriate time, it said.

The Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test that commenced on December 8, 2022 would be completed by January 5, it added.