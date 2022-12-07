Hanamkonda: All arrangements in place for police recruitment physical tests

The physical efficiency tests will be conducted from December 8 to January 3

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hanamkonda: The police have made all arrangements for the conduct of physical fitness tests for those aspiring for posts of Stipendiary Police Constables and Sub-Inspectors at the Kakatiya University campus grounds here.

“The physical efficiency tests will be conducted from December 8 to January 3. A total of 24,612 candidates from erstwhile Warangal district are appearing for these examinations. Among them, 19,651 are male and 4961 are female. These tests will commence at 5 am on Thursday. We appeal to the candidates appearing for these tests to bring the admit card, intimation letter, Part-2 of the application printed copy with self-signature of the candidate, community, ex-service man certificates,” Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said.

“CCTV cameras have been installed at the ground. All the candidates will be under surveillance, and after checking the documents of the candidates, biometric verification will be done. So candidates should be careful not to have mehendi and tattoos on their fingers. After completion of biometric verification, digital radio frequency identification (RFID) wristbands will be handed over to each candidate. It remains on the candidate’s body till he leaves the ground. After the examination, the wristband will be removed under the supervision of the officer. Candidates who remove or damage the wrist band during the examination will be disqualified,” he said.

“1600 metres-run for male candidates and 800 meters run for women will be conducted. Candidates who qualify in the running are eligible for height measurements, long jump and shot put tests. These tests will be conducted from December 10 to 14 for women candidates,” the CP said, adding that the candidates appearing for these examinations would not be allowed to carry valuables such as cellphones, electronic devices and bags in the examination centre.