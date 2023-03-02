Hanamkonda: Chaitanya deemed varsity to conduct its 11th convocation on March 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

CDU chancellor Dr Ch.V. Purushotham Reddy addressing a press meet on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The 11th Convocation of the Chaitanya Deemed to be University will conducted at its campus at Kishanpura here on March 4.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, chancellor Dr CH.V. Purushotham Reddy said that they were conducting the convocation to award the degrees of their UG students from autonomous college and PG students of CDU.

“Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest, while NITW Director NV Ramana Rao will attend the programme as the Guest of Honour. Former Minister Enugala Peddi Reddy will be another Guest of Honour,” Reddy said.

“Our university declares the first, second and third ranks to the toppers based on the merit in Science as well as Commerce and Business Management for UG Courses. Similarly for PG Courses declares the first rank to the toppers in each course viz., Science, MBA and MCA. Rank holders are awarded with gold medals. Toppers in PG entrance tests conducted by various universities are also awarded with gold medals. In all 6 degree rankers and 9 postgraduate rankers are awarded gold medals. K. Vyshnavi, R. Ahlada, P. Amulya, and B. Navyasree are UG Toppers in April 2022. M. Varsha, T. Samyuktha, R. Shithi, M. Supriya, L. Madhavi, S. Navya Rani and Ch. Kavya are PG Toppers in April 2022. 20 students are receiving their degrees at the convocation,” Reddy said.

CDU VC Prof G Damodar, and other staff were present at the press meet.