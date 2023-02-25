Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Government College to go for autonomous status

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hanamkonda: Authorities at the Kakatiya Government College (KGC) are planning to go for autonomous status from the University Grants Commission (UGC) as the college has been accredited with the ‘A plus’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recently.

The college secured a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.33, which is the second highest in Telangana.

Since any college with a minimum NAAC ‘A’ Grade can apply for the autonomous status, the KGC authorities are preparing ground to ensure that the college gets autonomous status. “The autonomous status will help the college to determine and prescribe its own courses of study and syllabi, and restructure and redesign the courses to suit local needs, make it skill oriented and in consonance with the job requirement,” Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator Dr B Ramesh said.

Since the college is affiliated to the Kakatiya University (KU), the varsity has to endorse the application of the college for autonomy. “Considering our faculty and student strength, available infrastructure and other parameters, we can get autonomous status,” he said.

“Out of 133 Government Degree Colleges, this is the only and first affiliating Government Degree College to achieve A plus grade and stands second among the all government and private degree colleges in Telangana. This is a historic achievement jumping from ‘B plus’ to ‘A plus’ grade and that too in a NAAC re-assessment process.

This is the fourth college in the country to go for re-assessment,” according to Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal KGC was initially launched with UG Programmes in Arts and Commerce as Degree Courses in 1972, and grew into the PG college in the following years. Located in five acres of land, it is the most sought-after institution amongst 133 Government degree colleges in Telangana state with a student strength of 3500. The college offers 39 UG courses and 06 PG courses through the CBCS system.

The college was recognised as the ‘research centre’ to carry out research programs leading to award of Ph.D degrees in Department of Botany and Department of Mathematics from the academic year 2022-2023. The college is equipped with 58 class rooms of which 50 are ICT enabled, apart from 17 well equipped laboratories, English language lab, five computer labs, digital library, etc. It also boasts of having a solar photovoltaic unit, and a biogas plant. Roof top rain-water is being used as an alternative to distilled water in the laboratories. The entire college is under CC camera surveillance.

“The college has an automated library with a good number of text books and reference books and e-books and journals which can be accessed through INFLIBNET. In respect of the frequency of “National Library and Information services Infrastructure for Scholarly Content ( N-LIST)” and its college library stood second in the country.

Meanwhile, proposals were submitted for construction of a new building block worth Rs 33 crore to the government,” Ramesh added.