Hanamkonda: Enumamula market committee to clear debts soon

Enumamula Agricultural Market Committee has resolved to repay Rs 7.50 crore borrowed from different AMCs at the earliest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Officials of the EnumamulaAgricultural Market Committee at a meeting, in Hanamkonda on Saturday

Hanamkonda: The Enumamula Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) has resolved to repay Rs 7.50 crore borrowed from different AMCs at the earliest. A regular monthly meeting was held at the AMC chairperson Diddi Bhagyalaxmi’s chamber on Saturday.

The loans were taken from Narsampet, Adilabad, Jangaon and Khammam market committees over the last six months to clear the salaries of its 297 regular and outsourced employees.

The committee also reviewed the development works worth Rs 8.56 crore sanctioned by the State government. It was resolved to purchase point-of-sale (PoS) machines for the benefit of farmers arriving at Asia’s biggest market to sell their farm produce.

Better services to farmers would be provided by taking appropriate measures such as maintenance of street lights, drinking water facilities and toilets.

The committee would write a letter to the agriculture marketing department director seeking allotment of land for setting up an office on the premises of the market for the TNGOs following a request from the latter.