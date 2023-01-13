Hanamkonda: Free cancer screening camp on Sunday

Noted cancer specialist Dr Sunkupalli Chinababu and his team of doctors will conduct the screening tests from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Noted cancer specialist Dr Sunkupalli Chinababu and his team of doctors will conduct the screening tests from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: Grace Cancer Foundation in association with Baptist Mission Hospital will organise a free medical and cancer camp at the Hospital premises here on Sunday, said Dr JEB Nelson. This a good opportunity for the people of Warangal. “Though cancer is a dreaded disease, it can be easily defeated by early detection through the screening tests and treatment,” he said, and appealed to the people to utilize the opportunity.

Noted cancer specialist Dr Sunkupalli Chinababu and his team of doctors will conduct the screening tests from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. General checkup for heart disease, mental illness and diabetes will be conducted at the Baptist Mission Hospital. “Mammography, Chest X-ray, and pap smear medical tests for the required,” Dr JEB Nelson said. People can contact 9966199284 or 9963311057 for more details and registration.

Also Read Intensify cancer screening by holding camps in all districts of Telangana: Harish