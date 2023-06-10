Hanamkonda: KUC Inspector Dayakar suspended over involvement in land dispute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath has suspended KUC Inspector Pathipaka Dayakar following allegations of his involvement in a land dispute.

It was alleged that he failed to register a case despite multiple requests from the victims. Instead, he allegedly advised them to settle the matter privately with other individuals. The Commissioner’s decision to suspend Dayakar came after the victims approached him directly.

This is not the first time Inspector Dayakar has faced disciplinary action. Back in October 2020, then Commissioner P Pramod Kumar suspended Dayakar over his alleged role in another land dispute.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dayakar had assisted the accused in kidnapping and intimidating a landowner from Mulugu district in connection with the dispute.

The landowner was threatened with severe consequences if he refused to vacate his property and hand it over to settle the dispute. The land in question is estimated to be worth approximately Rs.50 lakh.

Dayakar, a Sub-Inspector of Police from the 2007 batch, had previously served as an Inspector at Mills Colony in Warangal and as a Sub-Inspector at the Government Railway Police station in Kazipet.