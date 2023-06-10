Hanamkonda: Two held for illegal sale of sex determination scanning machines

KUC police and Damera police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the illegal sale of sex identification scanning machines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganath with the scanning machines on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: In a joint operation, the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police and Damera police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the illegal sale of sex identification scanning machines.

The arrested persons were Mallivudi Ashok Kumar from Vijayawada and Tatapudi Kiran Kumar from Kavali, Nellore district. The police seized six portable and 12 fixed scanning machines, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 25 lakh.

The arrest follows an earlier case involving Vemula Praveen, who was arrested last month for conducting illegal sex determination tests and performing abortions related to female feticide. Acting on information provided by Praveen, the police were able to apprehend Mallivudi Ashok Kumar.

Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said Ashok Kumar was operating a biomedical equipment service centre called “Ashtronic Technology” in Vijayawada since 2012, primarily repairing ECG and ultrasound scanning machines.

Exploiting the opportunity to make quick money, he purchased used scanners from unauthorized biomedical service centers in Chennai at low prices, which he then resold at inflated rates to unqualified individuals.

The police recovered four portable and 11 fixed scanning machines from Ashok Kumar, all of which were illegally sold within the Warangal and Hanamkonda areas.

Meanwhile, Damera police arrested Dr Sabitha last month for conducting illegal sex determination tests. Based on information provided by her, the police arrested T Kiran Kumar, who was found to have sold the scanning machine to Sabitha without necessary permissions.