Hanamkonda man run over by train in New Jersey

Hyderabad: A software employee hailing from Hanamkonda town was fatally run over by a train near a railway station near Edison in New Jersey on December 22, according to information reaching here. The man run over was identified by his friends as Praveen Desini, living in Jersey City of New Jersey in the United States.

While it is not clear as to how he was struck down by the train, the NJ Transit director told local media in New Jersey that at 7. 20 a.m. (December 22), “the Northeast Corridor train 3920 which departed Trenton at 6:47 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 7:58 a.m., struck and killed a pedestrian just east of the Edison station”. The US authorities, however, have not released the name of the person struck down by train.

Fellow Indians in New York told Telangana Today that Praveen Desini was on his way to his office in New York from Edison. His body was kept at the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner in New Jersey

Described as an easy going and jovial personality, Praveen was the youngest of the three siblings. Not many details about his family members are known at this time. More details of the incident are yet to be known.

