Handloom Day celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:15 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Karimnagar: The eighth National Handloom Day was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. Besides taking out rallies, some of the weavers were felicitated on the occasion.

Rajanna-Sircilla ZP Chairperson N Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi and others garlanded the statue of weaver at Sircilla bus stand.

In Karimnagar, a handloom rally was taken out from Telangana chowk to the Collectorate office where a meeting was organised along with weaving community people.

Participating in the meeting, Collector RV Karnan informed to provide Nethanna ku Bima scheme to weavers on the lines of Rythu Bima being provided to farmers.

First ever in the country, Rythu Bima is being provided to farmers and in similar way, Nethanna ku Bima would be provided to the weaving community, he said, a majority of the weavers were above the age of 60 years and will bring it to the notice of the State government.

Stating that the Khadi movement boosted Indian Independent agitation, he said that both Khadi and Independent movements had an integral connection. “It was a classic example of how the Khadi movement had played a vital role in Independent agitation. Emblem of Ratnam, one of the sub-tools in the loom, was also included in the national flag,” Karnan added.

Collector said that the weaving was one of the hardest professions and it was not that easy to work by sitting at one place for hours together. Despite modern technology, the work and talent of weavers was unique, he added.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that the state government was committed to the financial growth of the weaving community. Stating that weaving was great art, he said that the profession has a bright future.

On the occasion, besides weavers, the winners of essay writing and art competitions were felicitated. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Additional Collector Shyamprasad Lal, Assistant Director, handlooms, Sampath and others were present.