Happy tour that ended in utter tragedy: Maharashtra mishap toll reaches six

Six youngsters died after the car they were travelling in hit a roadside culvert in Pune on Tuesday, while on their way to Ajmer Dargha.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:00 PM

family members of road accident victims are inconsolable

Sangareddy: Family members of the six youngsters who died in a road mishap near Pune on Tuesday, had sent them off to Ajmer Dargha and on a Mumbai tour on Sunday with smiles on their faces. On Wednesday however, the relatives had to receive their bodies.

While five of the youngsters died on the spot on Tuesday after the car they were travelling in hit a roadside culvert in Pune, the sixth member of the young group, Sayyad Amar (25), who was driving the car, died late on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment. The other five were Mahabub Khureshi, Feroz Khureshi, Rafiq Khureshi, Firoz Khureshi and Majid Patel. While five of the youngsters were residents of different villages in Narayankhed assembly segment, Feroz Khureshi was a resident of Hyderabad.

The bodies were brought in ambulances to their homes by afternoon on Wednesday. The homes in Venkatapur, Sirgapur, Kangti, and Narayankhed town all saw a sea of people as relatives, friends and well-wishers came to pay their last respects to the youngsters.

Mahabub Khureshi, a resident of Narayankhed town, had returned from Saudi Arabia a month ago to see his ailing father Yadul Khureshi. He had gone to the Ajmer Dargah to pray for his father’s speedy recovery, relatives said.