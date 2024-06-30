Hyderabad: Bike taxi rider dies in road accident at Chaderghat

Hyderabad: A student, who also worked as a bike taxi rider, died in a road accident at Chaderghat in the city early on Sunday.

Somanna alias Shyam, who was pursuing his engineering course, worked part time with a bike taxi company in the morning and evenings to earn money. On Sunday, he picked up a passenger, Venkataramana around 5.30 am from Chaitanyapuri and was on way to drop him at Kachiguda, when an unknown lorry hit the bike at New Malakpet Market metro station.

‘Shyam sustained serious head injuries in the accident and died on the spot while the passenger escaped with minor injuries,” said Chaderghat sub inspector, D Ravi Raj.

The police registered a case and are trying to identify the lorry that caused the accident.