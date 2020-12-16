Hare Krishna Movement to organise Japa club group

Chinmay Krishna Dasa from Sri Jagannath Puri Dham, Odisha along with others is on a mission to chant Hare Krishna Mahamantra 108 crores till Rama Navami on April 21, 2021

Hyderabad: Here is an opportunity for devotees to partner in the divine mission to chant 108 crores Hare Krishna Mahamantra – “Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare” by joining the Japa Club Group.

Chinmay Krishna Dasa from Sri Jagannath Puri Dham, Odisha along with others is on a mission to chant Hare Krishna Mahamantra 108 crores till Rama Navami on April 21, 2021. Accordingly, he appealed to the devotees to chant the Mahamantra at least 108 times per day or as much as possible.

“Chant every day at home and share your count on WhatsApp or telegram group and help us in our divine mission. By the grace of Lord Sri Krishna, all of you become partners and bring peace, happiness and joy during this inauspicious time,” said Krishna Dasa in a statement.

Join the Japa club group and WhatsApp to 8919717982. Anyone from anywhere in the world can join in this divine mission. Telegram link to join the group https://t.me/joinchat/UtL8ZBk9Y83-gB4qFxDkLg

