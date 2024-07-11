Do you find it difficult to meditate? Try Mantra Meditation!

The complexity of meditation due to thought processes preventing one can be effectively addressed by resorting to Mantra Meditation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 04:15 PM

By Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu

Hyderabad: “I can’t relax. I can’t meditate. I just can’t! My mind will not get quiet; it flies all over the place! My thoughts are driving me mad! I’m trying to get away from myself, not look inside.” Sounds familiar?

Also Read Lord Sri Krishna’s appearance and universal message

With the pace of life increasing day by day, and complexities of maintaining a family or a job or a project or a business ever increasing, how practical is it to sit and quieten the mind by meditation? A similar question was asked by Arjuna 5000 years ago in the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Mind – A best friend or worst enemy?

Lord Krishna explains about conquering the mind in BG 6.6:

“For him who has conquered the mind, the mind is the best of friends; but for one who has failed to do so, his very mind will be the greatest enemy.”

When Arjuna heard all these instructions, he expressed his inability to control the mind. We see that Arjuna’s apprehensions come true for millions! It is a common experience that the mind doesn’t get still or quietened. Worse, one may even fear to look at his mind!

Meditation with Agitation

The content of the mind is analysed by the scriptures and they conclude that all that is stored in the mind can be categorised into four types, i.e., Eating, Sleeping, Mating and Defending/overcoming fear experiences.

All these four activities and their concomitant emotions and desires are stored in the mind. When one sits for meditation, one may see many thoughts (about 300 thoughts in a 30-min session) and they are all connected to the above four.

So, where is the progress? Actually, meditation means to concentrate on the Supreme Consciousness, Lord Sri Krishna, not above four. There will be peace and calmness as soon as one remembers the form of the Lord. This is the key aspect of meditation.

How can I focus on Krishna if His form is not known?

This Krishna Deity form is non-different from the Supreme Personality of Godhead. Just by visiting temples and having darshan and then remembering that form while meditating will be the best meditation.

But, even this meditation is difficult in this age. Our focus on the Lord will be broken by any forceful thought!

Easy process of meditation: Mantra Meditation

Lord Krishna appeared in this age of quarrel and dissension in the form of His Holy Name. Hence, just by chanting His Holy Names, we can achieve the goal of meditation which is meant for focusing on Krishna.

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

Sound has the capacity to attract the mind. The Supreme Sound of Krishna’s Holy Names will attract the mind without a fail and the mind gets controlled and purified. One experiences peace and happiness by this simple practice of Japa. Chant and depend on Krishna, and He will take care of you & your mind!