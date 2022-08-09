Harini Nature Park set to be inaugurated on August 15 in Kaghaznagar

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 01:54 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Created in a sprawling landscape on the outskirts of Vempalli village in Kaghaznagar mandal and away from the hustle bustle of urban lifestyle, the newly created urban forest park, titled Harini Nature Park, is all set to be thrown open to the public. It can be a reliable destination to residents of Kaghaznagar and many surrounding villages for recreation.

The park was developed on a piece of 15 hectares of land belonging to the forest department and on Kaghaznagar-Sirpur (T) road at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh. It is the second facility to come up in the district after an urban forest park established at Ada village in Asifabad mandal. It will be formally inaugurated on August 15.

In-charge District Forest Officer G Dinesh Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’ that the beautiful park has many salient features including walking track, gazebo for photography, yoga hall and toilets for the convenience of visitors. He stated that it boasts of 2,000 of various species of trees and a percolation tank, offering a serene yet pleasant experience to nature lovers.

The IFS officer further said that trees such as neem, sacred fig, holoptelea integrifolia, bamboo, Indian blackberry, pumpkin teak, gooseberry, tamarind, cordia dichotoma, banyan, ficus virens, etc., can be found in the park. Besides, 10,000 saplings were planted through the famous Miyawaki method and over 60,000 saplings were planted in open spaces across the park in 2021.

Kaghaznagar Forest Range Officer K Shiva Kumar said that a nominal fee of Rs 10 would be collected from visitors following inauguration. He opined that the facility would be an idyllic spot to people living in Kaghaznagar town, Kosini, Vempalli, Esagaon, Navgaon, Dadanagar, Tungamadugu, Chintagudem , Charigaon, Vanjiri, Nandiguda, many other neighboring villages for spending in the lap of nature and rejuvenation.

Residents of Kaghaznagar express happiness over the creation of a scenic park on the edges of the town. Etteboyina Dinesh Kumar said that the people of the town, in particular employees of Sirpur Paper Mills Private Limited (SPM) were deprived of recreational facilities. He opined that they could visit the park now and spend time with their family members on weekends and holidays.