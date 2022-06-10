Harish hails Amarnath Annadana Seva Samithi services

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has hailed the service of Amarnath Annadhana Seva Samithi (AASS) in serving the Amarnath Yatra devotees.

As the annual Yatra in the Himalayas was all set to commence on June 30, the AASS was taking the groceries to the Himalayas where they would serve the food free from June 30 to August 11 when the Yatra is expected to conclude. After flagging off the vehicles carrying the groceries, Rao said the AASS has set an example in serving the devotees of Lord Shiva. He said that their work brought respect to Siddipet since the AASS has been performing Annadanam for 10 years now.

The AASS could not perform the Annadanam in 2020, and 2021 because of Covid-19. However, they have decided to continue their work from this year onwards. AASS representatives Bhupathi, Gyadari Parameshwar, Banda Anjaiah, Nandini Srinivas, Anil Srinivas, Nethi Kailsam, Tippa Raju, Madhu, Ramesh and others were present. TRS leaders K Rajanarsu, Macha Venugopal Reddy, Pala Saiaram, Jangiti Kanakaraju, were also participated in the programme.