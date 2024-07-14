Harish Rao asks CM Revanth to respond to concerns of Group aspirants

BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help find a solution to their problems and pay heed to their cries taking into consideration their lives and future.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 12:10 AM

Hyderabad: Stating that the concerns being voiced by the candidates appeared for the Groups examinations and the unemployed youth deserved attention, BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help find a solution to their problems and pay heed to their cries taking into consideration their lives and future.

Stressing the need to be attuned to their pleas, he wanted the Chief Minister to call them for a dialogue without provoking them or heaping insults on them. Attempts to deal with their protests using batons, barricades and iron fences would only result in escalating the situation.

He sounded a warning to the government against indulging in any sort of physical attacks to deal with their protests.