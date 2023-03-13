Harish Rao asks people to utilise services of government hospitals

Telangana government would provide relief to people who were in serious need of assistance, said T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting CMRF cheques to beneficiaries in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said poor people, instead of spending huge amounts in private hospitals, should utilise the facilities in government hospitals like the Siddipet Government Hospital, which had all facilities.

Addressing the gathering after distributing cheques worth Rs 38 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 126 beneficiaries in Siddipet on Monday, the Minister said the State government would provide relief to people who were in serious need of assistance.

Stating that the previous government had shown partiality in granting CMRF funds based on party affiliation, Rao said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was releasing funds to the needy irrespective of their political affiliations.

Presenting the cheques to families of two party workers, who died recently in different incidents, the Minister said 43 BRS families had got the benefit in the Siddipet Assembly constituency as the party had provided an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each to all party members.