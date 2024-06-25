UoH clarifies on suspension of students for protest over cultural festival

The university recently suspended five students including students’ union president Mohammed Ateeq Ahmed from the academics and hostel for one semester besides levied a fine of Rs.10,000 for the protest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 06:56 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration on Tuesday issued a clarification over suspension of five students who according to the university tendered an unconditional apology in connection with their protest at VC’s residence at 1 am on May 18 over Sukoon, an annual cultural festival.

In a statement here, the UoH Registrar Dr. Devesh Nigam said students appealed for reconsideration of their punishment, which would be placed in the upcoming university’s executive council meeting for a decision.

The university’s disciplinary action, including suspension of students involved, was taken after a series of events that unfolded over a significant period besides following due process and consultations with relevant university bodies, Dr. Nigam said.

Despite the administration’s repeated advisories and efforts to coordinate suitable dates for the Sukoon festival, which would not disrupt academic activities, the students’ union persisted in proposing dates conflicting with the university’s academic calendar, the UoH said.

The university authorities extensively engaged with the students’ union to address concerns and explained reasons behind postponing the festival. The decision not to permit the event during the vacation period was based on logistical challenges highlighted by law enforcement agencies besides impracticality of enforcing required conditions put forward by the DCP Madhapur in view of the model code of conduct in force until June 4, it said.

Extensive meetings with students were held on May 15. And on May 17 the VC himself engaged in extensive discussions with the students’ union before a final decision was made. “Despite these efforts, the subsequent intrusion into the VC’s residence at 1 am on May 18 disrupted the personal and professional lives of the VC and his family including his elderly 95-year-old mother, creating a distressing situation that warranted police intervention,” the UoH Registrar said.

According to the UoH Registrar, suspended students met the VC on June 20 and gave an unconditional public apology for their actions and misconduct. “However, students resorted to protests since Monday to exert pressure on the university administration and refused to vacate or call off the protest pending consideration of their request by the executive council. This behaviour appears coercive in nature,” Dr. Nigam added.

Meanwhile, the students’ union on Tuesday continued with their protest demanding the university administration to revoke suspension and penalty levied on students.