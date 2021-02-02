Harish Rao donates grocery and health kits to private teachers

Stating that the State government would soon issue a notification for 50,000 jobs, Harish said they would offer free coaching and material to government job aspirants from Siddipet.

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has distributed grocery and health kits to 900 private school teachers who have been unemployed for over 10 months due to the Covid-sparked closure of schools.

Addressing the private teachers in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said the government had been distributing groceries to over 10,000 persons who lost their employment including 1,000 private school teachers over the past 10 months. He said they had supported hamalis, auto drivers, daily wagers and others.

Stating that the State government would soon issue a notification for 50,000 jobs, Harish said they would offer free coaching and material to government job aspirants from Siddipet. He said they were working relentlessly for the all-round development of the Siddipet town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .