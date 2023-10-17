Indebted to people of Siddipet, KCR until last breath: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

File photo of Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said he would remain indebted to the people of Siddipet and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him an opportunity as MLA for six consecutive times from the district.

Addressing the “Praja Ashirwada Sabha” in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said he would work for the people of Siddipet under the leadership of the Chief Minister until his last breath. Thanking the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity to contest for the seventh time in a row, the Minister said he would dedicate his life for Siddipet’s people and Chandrashekhar Rao.

Terming Tuesday’s meeting as a thanksgiving event for Chandrashekhar Rao as he was coming to Siddipet after fulfilling all the dreams of the people, Harish Rao said getting a train service, Godavari water and the formation of the Siddipet district were long cherished dreams of the people of Siddipet. Chandrashekhar Rao had successfully made all these possible. Godavari water was flowing through the streams and canals even during summer in the district, he said, adding that the Chief Minister had permanently removed the word “drought” from Siddipet’s dictionary by bringing Godavari water.

Praising the Chief Minister as a person born for a cause, Harish Rao said since the Chief Minister was still practising agriculture, he had launched a number of schemes to better the lives of farmers. A decade ago, the people of Siddipet could not find daily wage works, but now even migrant workers from north India were coming here for work.