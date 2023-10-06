Harish Rao to inaugurate developmental projects in Mancherial on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Mancherial: Health minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Mancherial and Chennur Assembly constituencies on Saturday. Government whip Balka Suman, in a statement, said that Harish Rao would inaugurate a 50-bedded hospital built in Chennur at 11.30 am, spending Rs 10 crore.

Rao will lay the foundation stone for internal roads and a modern dobhi ghat to be created in Chennur costing Rs 55 crore. He will then participate in a road show and address the public. Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a lift irrigation project at Padthanpalli village in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial segment and to attend a public meeting before flying to Chennur at 11 am. He will arrive in Padthanpalli village at Donabanda village in Hajipur mandal at 10 am.