Congress is like West Indies in cricket, says Harish Rao

Like the West Indies, the Congress, which ruled the nation for over 60 years, had lost ground in the nation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

File photo of Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday compared the situation of the Congress in Indian politics with that of the West Indies in world cricket.

Addressing a public meeting at Zaheerabad, the Minister said the West Indies team, which ruled world cricket in the 1970s and 80s and even won the World Cup, could not even qualify to play in the 2023 World Cup. Like the West Indies, the Congress, which ruled the nation for over 60 years, had lost ground in the nation. In Telangana, the party was still struggling to find candidates in over 30 constituencies, he said, adding that on the other hand, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would improve its score from 88 in 2018 to 100 this time.

The Congress was circulating fake surveys on social media platforms to influence voters, he said, cautioning the people that voting for the Congress would mean that Telangana would lose all the development it had witnessed in the last nine years.