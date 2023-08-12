Crop loans up to Rs.99,000 to be waived from Monday

| Crop Loans Up To Rs 99000 To Be Waived From Monday

Harish Rao said that loans of farmers with more than Rs.1 lakh would also be waived off within a fortnight. The government had so far waived off loans upto Rs 41,000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would begin waiving off crop loans upto Rs 99,000 from Monday.

Addressing the gathering after launching the distribution of BC Bandhu cheques on Saturday, the Minister said that loans of farmers with more than Rs.1 lakh would also be waived off within a fortnight. The government had so far waived off loans upto Rs 41,000.

The Minister also launched the distribution of house sites to 424 beneficiaries of three villages of Sangareddy constituency. He also handed over job regularisation documents to Panchayat Secretaries in Sangareddy District.

