Harish Rao expresses concern over deteriorating law and order in Telangana

Harish Rao pointed to the brutal killing of G Sanjeev in Utkuru mandal of Narayanapet district, and the public stabbing of Sameer in Hyderabad's Balapur as alarming examples of increasing violence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana. He cited several violent incidents across the State over the last couple of days, raising alarm about the State’s law and order situation.

In a statement, Harish Rao pointed to the brutal killing of G Sanjeev in Utkuru mandal of Narayanapet district, and the public stabbing of Sameer in Hyderabad’s Balapur as alarming examples of increasing violence. He also mentioned the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Peddapalli district and also the heinous incident in Kaleshwaram of Bhupalpally district where a police sub-inspector allegedly assaulted a fellow woman constable and raped her.

“In the past week alone, we witnessed horrifying incidents that have shocked the people of Telangana,” he said, strongly condemning these incidents and demanding immediate legal action against the accused.

He criticised the Congress-led government, stating that Telangana which had become synonymous with peace and security over the past decade, was now seeing a sharp decline in safety within six months of the new administration. He asked the State government to initiate robust measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to restore law and order in the State.