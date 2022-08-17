Harish Rao felicitates healthcare workers for service during pandemic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

File Photo of Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday felicitated doctors and healthcare workers who risked their lives while providing treatment to Covid-19 positive patients in government hospitals during the Covid pandemic.

Participating in a felicitation programme to 75 healthcare workers organised by HMTV and Hans India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Harish Rao acknowledged that doctors and other care givers during the peak of the pandemic extended yeomen services to patients.

He said that in 2014, immediately after bifurcation, Telangana had 17,000 government hospital beds, which increased to 27,000 beds. In the last few years, over 4,000 Palle Dawakhanas and 390 Basthi Dawakhanas were established. There is a medical and nursing college in each district of Telangana and the number of MBBS seats have increased from 850 in 2014 to 3740.

A lot of development has happened in the field of Mother and Child Health, as deliveries in government hospitals increased from 30 per cent to 66 per cent due to innovative schemes like KCR Kits and financial benefit scheme.