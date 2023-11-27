Harish Rao loves Siddipet more than me, says his wife

Stating that she got much love and affection from the people of Siddipet, Srinitha said Harish had a habit of noticing ideas from other countries which could be replicated in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:46 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s wife Srinitha Rao, who has been campaigning in Siddipet, said Harish Rao loved Siddipet more than her or their two children. Stating that she got much love and affection from the people of Siddipet, Srinitha said Harish had a habit of noticing ideas from other countries which could be replicated in Siddipet. While the Ranganayaka Sagar guest houses were developed after seeing one in the Maldives, she said the Jurassic Park developed at Komaticheruvu was seen in the USA during a visit to meet their son. She said she wanted to see her husband win by a majority of 1.5 lakh votes.

On the other hand, with Harish Rao spending most of the time out of the constituency campaigning for other BRS candidates across the State, the cadre and BRS constituency leaders in Siddipet have taken up the responsibility for campaigning for Harish Rao in his constituency.

Harish Rao had won from Siddipet with a record margin of over 1.18 lakh votes in 2018, which was his sixth consecutive win. Constituency leaders including former municipal chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu, Siddipet Urban Development Authority chairman Mareddy Ravindar Reddy, senior leaders Macha Venugopal Reddy, Mandal Party Presidents, BRSV leaders and others have taken up the responsibility of ensuring his victory. The sole point in the campaigning in Siddipet was development. The cadre can be seen explaining to voters how Siddipet had transformed in the last nine years after the BRS came into power.

Rajanarsu said the cadre and leaders understood the role Harish Rao was playing at the State level to ensure that the BRS won the election to form the government for the third consecutive time. Harish Rao had given so much to Siddipet and its people by working round the clock during the last couple of decades, he said, adding that the cadre was aiming to take his majority past 1.5 lakh this time to set a new record.