BRS would win more than 80 assembly seats: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: BRS leader and Minister for Health T Harish Rao on Saturday exuded confidence that BRS would win more than 80 assembly seats in the elections and again come to power in the state.

Conducting road show at Chikadimamidi of Bommalaramaram mandalam for Alair BRS candidate Gongidi Sunitha, he said that the people of the state were already decided to stand with BRS in the ensuring elections to Telangana state legislative assembly.

The BRS would come to power consecutive third time by winning more than 80 assembly seats in the elections. He asked the BRS’s cadre to work hard for the next five days to bring victory to the party candidates, he added.

Referring to the comments of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on free power to agriculture, he cautioned to voting to Congress in the election would bring backs the days of power cuts.

He informed that amount of Dalit Bandhu would be deposited in the accounts of the farmers within three days as ECI accepted the request of the state government. The Congress was already made it clear that investment assistance to the farmers would be only Rs 15,000 per crop season whatever acres of the land may be owned by them. He asked the farmers to understand the conspiracy of the Congress and think twice before casting their votes in the elections, he added.

He said that the process of waiver of crop loans would be completed after re-elected to power on December 3.

He asked the people to present victory to Gongidi Sunitha in the elections with 50,000 votes majority.