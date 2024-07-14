Harish Rao presents iPads to Class 10 students

The former Minister said Siddipet district stood at the top in Class 10 results for five years as students, teachers, and parents put in a collective effort.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:13 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is posing for a picture after presenting a iPads to Xth class students of Siddipet assembly constituency in Sididpet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao presented iPads to 75 students, who got 10 GPA in the Class 10 board examination this year in Siddipet assembly constituency.

Addressing the students and their parents at his camp office after felicitating them on Sunday, Rao, who bought the gadgets from his own expenses, said it was time for the students to give back to their parents by settling down in a good position after graduation.

Saying that their parents had sacrificed everything for them, he called upon them to set a big goal in the early days of their college days.

The former Minister said Siddipet district stood at the top in Class 10 results for five years as students, teachers, and parents put in a collective effort.

Students from Siddipet got the most selections as well in IIIT-Basara this year.

The parents and students thanked Harish Rao for his constant support.

The same day, Harish Rao presented cheques worth Rs.2 lakh each as insurance for two party workers who passed away recently in different incidents.

While Jirra Srinivas was electrocuted at Ponnala village in Siddipet urban mandal, Yerra Mallesham of Venkatapur village in Siddipet rural mandal died in a road accident.

Talking to the family members, Rao said the party would always protect their families. He said the BRS Party insurance sum was given to 54 workers in his constituency alone since it was introduced.