169 students from Siddipet segment get seats in IIIT-Basara

While 62 students from Chinnakodur mandal got seats, 61 from Nanganur mandal also got the opportunity to study in the prestigious institute.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 10:15 PM

While 62 students from Chinnakodur mandal got seats, 61 from Nanganur mandal also got the opportunity to study in the prestigious institute.

Siddipet: In a record of sorts, 169 students from the Siddipet assembly segment bagged seats in the prestigious IIIT-Basara. The institute released the list of the selected students on Wednesday.

While 62 students from Chinnakodur mandal got seats, 61 from Nanganur mandal also got the opportunity to study in the prestigious institute. Students from Siddipet Urban, Siddipet Rural and Narayanraopet mandals got the other remaining seats.

Former Minister T Harish Rao, who extended support to the students while they were preparing for the board examinations, congratulated the students and their parents on their selection. Rao had arranged evening snacks for students at his own expense. He called upon the students to set early goals to achieve by the end of the course.