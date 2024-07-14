Harish Rao urges CM for immediate redressal of issues of unemployed

He questioned the State government's inaction and criticised Revanth Reddy for making provocative comments instead of addressing the problems faced by the job aspirants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 06:42 PM

Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao shot off a missive to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, demanding immediate action on issues concerning the Groups exams, DSC candidates, and the unemployed. He questioned the State government’s inaction and criticised Revanth Reddy for making provocative comments instead of addressing the problems faced by the job aspirants.

“For the last few days, the Groups and DSC candidates, and unemployed youth have been protesting in the streets, but the government has shown no concern. It is wrong for the Chief Minister to make provocative comments without attempting to solve their problems,” he said. He suggested that the government invite the protesting youth for talks and resolve the issue amicably.

Also Read Harish Rao asks CM Revanth to respond to concerns of Group aspirants

In an open letter, Harish Rao questioned the State government’s failure to fulfill electoral promises, resulting in the job aspirants launching an agitation. He urged the Chief Minister to stop being adamant and act as per the demands of the unemployed youth. “They are asking nothing new and are only demanding the Congress government to fulfill its electoral promises. Unfortunately, the government is trying to portray the students fighting for employment as anti-social forces,” he added.

The Siddipet MLA condemned the use of police forces to suppress the protests, terming it undemocratic. He found fault with Revanth Reddy’s allegations that political parties were instigating the unemployed for protests, reminding that it was the latter who made numerous promises for votes and it was time to act.

“When in opposition, you responded to the demands of the unemployed. Now that you are the Chief Minister, it would be better if you remembered the promises made during the election and acted on them,” he urged.

Harish Rao requested that candidates be allowed in the ratio of 1:100 for the Group 1 Mains examination, highlighting that this practice was followed in the past and would increase the chances for Telangana rural students. He reminded the Chief Minister of the promise to add 2,000 jobs to Group 2 and 3,000 jobs to Group 3, and also issue the notification for a Mega DSC to fill 25,000 teacher posts.

Further, he suggested for ensuring adequate gap between competitive exams, to avoid undue pressure on candidates. He demanded the State government to announce a job calendar with two lakh posts, pay the promised unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month, and also cancel the GO 46 to resolve the related issues.