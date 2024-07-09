Harish Rao slams CM Revanth over DSC exam postponement

Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy appears to have forgot his past statements with regard to the job notifications.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 10:47 PM

Hyderabad: Giving a strong counter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks on postponement of DSC examination, former Minister and BRS legislator T Harish Rao called them immature and lacking understanding of the issue. He advised the Chief Minister to refrain from blaming others to escape responsibility and address the issues raised by the job aspirants.

In a statement, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy appears to have forgot his past statements with regard to the job notifications. He reminded that Revanth Reddy supported the candidates earlier and requested the previous BRS government to postpone the Group 2 and TET exams. “You demanded a positive decision then; why not now? Why different stances in the opposition and then in the government? Even a chameleon would be shy of your doube-standards,” he said.

Also Read Harish Rao calls for immediate action on issues plaguing school education

Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of politicizing the aspirations of students and the unemployed. “You have played politics with the aspirations of youth and upon coming to power, you are ignoring them. It is unfortunate that a person of your stature makes such derogatory comments about the job aspirants, for seeking postponement of the exams,” he said.

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s accusations that students were being incited by the opposition parties to strengthen themselves, Harish Rao asked whether the Congress did the same while in the oppposition. “Candidates are fighting for justice, yet you are criticising them instead of showing sympathy,” he said, declaring that playing with the lives of the unemployed is unacceptable.