Harish Rao slams Nadda over remarks on multi super specialty hospital at Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:32 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for making baseless allegations over construction of the multi super specialty hospital in Warangal. He said about 15 per cent works have been completed within three months after laying foundation, but the BJP leaders turned a blind eye and spreading a false propaganda against the TRS government in the State.

In a series of tweets, Harish Rao demanded Nadda to explain the Centre’s contribution to Telangana.

“Did you allot a super specialty hospital or a medical college? You have not even started any work at the medical college given by the State government for establishment of AIIMS at Bibinagar. Not even as surgery has been performed so far,” he said.

The Health Minister advised Nadda to stop blindly reading out the script given by the Telangana BJP leaders. He stated that the multi super specialty hospital of 24 storey was being developed with 2,000 beds at an expenditure of Rs 1,100 crore, as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision to develop a Health City.

“This would be not a mere hospital, but the country’s largest and modern health city in public city. Upon its completion, Warangal will turn into a hub for super specialty medical services as well as medical education and research,” he added.