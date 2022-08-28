Telangana moving ahead in medical education sans Centre support: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(File Photo) KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was scripting history in medical education in the State by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on the Central Government for failing to sanction a single medical college to Telangana, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was scripting history in medical education in the State by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges and proposals were afoot to set up 13 more colleges.

The Telangana Government is aiming at establishing one medical college in each district across the State.

Also Read Telangana govt sanctions Rs 1,479 cr to establish 8 more medical colleges

The Minister on Sunday tweeted “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Garu is scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years only five Government medical colleges were setup in Telangana. In the last eight years, 16 new Medical colleges were sanctioned and 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per district”.

Sharing images of medical colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundem and Jagtiyal, which were almost completed, the Minister tweeted that medical college in Kothagudem would be inaugurated shortly. Colleges at Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet and Nalgonda have already started functioning, he said.

Later, the Minister shared the image of zero and tweeted “Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana,”