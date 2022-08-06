Telangana govt accords administrative approval for Medical College in Khammam

File photo of minister P Ajay Kumar thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the Medical College for Khammam

Khammam: Fulfilling the long cherished dream of Khammam people, the State government on Saturday accorded administrative sanction for establishing a Medical College in Khammam city. The government has issued a GO 95 for this purpose.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned the Medical College and made a budgetary provision for it in March this year at the request of Khammam MLA and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The college having an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats would be set up at a cost of Rs 166 crore. Government General Hospital in Khammam would be upgraded and attached to the Medical College. The construction work of the college building has been entrusted to the Roads and Buildings Department while the works of upgrading the hospital would be carried out by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

The Government General Hospital has been transferred from the administrative control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to Director of Medical Education. Speaking to Telangana Today Ajay Kumar thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for the administrative approval for the Medical College. “It was a long cherished desire of the Khammam people to have a Medical College in Khammam, thanks to the Chief Minister for fulfilling the desire”, he said.

The minister informed that on Aug 8 the government would apply for permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the Medical College in the year itself. Admissions of students would take place in the next academic year. Around 30 acres of land of Government General Hospital and nine acres of land of the district collectorate premises would be transferred to the Medical College, which would be another milestone in Khamamm’s growth, Ajay Kumar felt.

He noted that the Government General Hospital which had only 200 beds eight years ago was now having 500 beds besides a Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre. With the support of the government facilities like an ultra-modern computerized tomography (CT) scan machine, a liquid oxygen plant with 13 KL capacity, an ultra modern cardiac catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab) and an emergency care centre and trauma care centre have been set up.