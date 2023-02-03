Harish Rao to present Telangana budget in Assembly on Monday

The discussion on the budget and demands will be taken up commencing from February 8

By Anudeep Sharma Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the State budget for the financial year of 2023-24 in the State Assembly on Monday. The discussion on the budget and demands will be taken up commencing from February 8.

Soon after the Governor’s address on the first day of the budget session, the Business Advisory Committee meeting was convened by the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday to discuss the proceedings of the session. Accordingly, a discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the Governor’s speech will be taken up on Saturday. There will be no session on February 5 and February 7, considering the budget presentation on February 6 i.e Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Koppula Eeshwar, S Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and Government Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

On the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the session be conducted for more days to discuss various people’s issues in detail. The Speaker said the BAC will meet again on February 8 and decide over further extension of the session. He assured to give adequate time to the opposition parties to raise people’s issues.

The AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi wrote a letter to the Speaker seeking for conducting the session for 25 days on different subjects of public interest. Meanwhile, the BAC of State Legislative Council led by Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was held and will take up the business proceedings similar to the Assembly.