Telangana government adds 1820 MBBS Seats, boosts local student opportunities

From this year onwards, these additional seats, which is equal to establishing nearly 18 medical colleges (each with 100 medical seats), will be available to students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:52 PM, Tue - 4 July 23



Hyderabad: In a major boost to the aspirations of local students to pursue medicine in Telangana, the State government on Tuesday has released Government Order (GO Ms No 72) amending Telangana State Medical Colleges Admissions Rules which will ensure a total of 1820 additional MBBS seats from this academic year (2023-24).

According to the new amendment, the State government has reserved 100 percent of the medical seats available in medical colleges that have been established after 2014, June 2, (state formation) exclusively for Telangana students. This means, medical colleges established after 2014 will have to allocate 100 percent of their MBBS seats under competitive authority to students from Telangana.

Till now, only 85 percent of the medical seats in such medical colleges were reserved for students from Telangana while the remaining 15 percent went to unreserved category and aspirants from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh used to compete for these medical seats. From now on, however, all the medical seats in medical colleges established post statehood will be reserved for Telangana students.

Before statehood, Telangana had 20 medical colleges (government and private) and by 2023-34, the total number of medical colleges (government and private) has increased to 56. Similarly, before 2014, there were 2850 MBBS seats and have increased to 8340 in both the government and private hospitals in 2023.

“These measures have been taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure that the local students from Telangana are able to fulfill their dreams of becoming a doctor. The additional 1820 medical seats will be a major boost for students from Telangana,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said.