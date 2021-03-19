Harish recalls KCR poem, says fluoride problem resolved in Nalgonda

He recalled a poem “Choodu, choodu Nalgonda … gunde meeda fluoride banda. Bokkalonkarpoina batukula mana Nalgonda.. Dukhamelladeesedennallu…” written by CM KCR

By | Published: 12:58 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha has forever eradicated the fluoride problem in Nalgonda district, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday.

He recalled a poem “Choodu, choodu Nalgonda … gunde meeda fluoride banda. Bokkalonkarpoina batukula mana Nalgonda.. Dukhamelladeesedennallu…” written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after seeing hardships faced by the people of Nalgonda.

The Chief Minister, who wrote a poem on fluoride problem, had permanently solved the problem. The Central government also acknowledged in Parliament that fluoride menace was eradicated.

In united Andhra Pradesh during the summer, women were forced to travel miles on foot for water. In monsoon, due to water contamination, many people in agency of Adilabad suffered from diarrhea and lost lives. Fights at public taps and protests were common, Harish Rao said.

The Chief Minister took oath to change the situation within five years from the day TRS came into power. Though it was not an election promise, he was committed to complete Mission Bhagiratha project, which he did and was now supplying safe water through household taps to all the habitations in the State.

