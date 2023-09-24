Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern demolishes Bochum 7-0

Harry Kane scored his first Bundesliga hat trick to move to seven goals from five games in the German league

By AP Published Date - 10:20 AM, Sun - 24 September 23

AP Photo

Munich: Harry Kane scored his first Bundesliga hat trick to move to seven goals from five games in the German league as Bayern Munich surged to a 7-0 win over Bochum.

Kane on Saturday netted his third off a pass from Noussair Mazraoui in the 88th minute — but had to wait for a video review to check for a possible offside — to finish off Bayern’s biggest win since another 7-0 victory against the same opponent in August 2022. Kane also assisted two goals for teammates.

“It’s been a really good start so far. I thought we had a really good game today — not just me but the whole team,” Kane said.

“We were really switched on mentally. You know, these games can be tough but we made it look fairly easy there. I’m excited and I’m loving every minute here with the team, with the club, with the fans, and obviously being here, at home, to score a hat trick is a special feeling.”

Kane’s seven goals are the most by any Bayern player in the first five Bundesliga games after signing for the club. It was his first hat trick in domestic league play since December 2017, when he had three goals in back-to-back Premier League games for Tottenham.

Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig both won their games 1-0 after struggling to break down stubborn opposition defenses.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got Bayern started when he scored in the fourth minute and it was all Bayern from then on. Kane got his first goal in the 13th when the ball took a deflection off defender Ivan Ordets and landed at his feet.

After goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Leroy Sane extended Bayern’s lead to 4-0, Kane scored again from the penalty spot in the 54th after Ordets handled the ball. Kane set up 18-year-old substitute Mathys Tel for Bayern’s sixth goal in the 81st and finished off his hat trick seven minutes later off Mazraoui’s pass.

The win sent Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga table a point ahead of three teams, including Stuttgart, which beat Darmstadt 3-1 on Friday. Bayer Leverkusen can move level with Bayern on 13 points with a win over promoted Heidenheim on Sunday.