Harvester driver electrocuted in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:17 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Representational Image

Medak: A-28-year-old young driver was electrocuted at a paddy farm while operating a harvester in Narsingi Mandal headquarters in Medak district on Monday. The victim was Venkat Yadav, a resident of the same village.

When Yadav was operating the harvester, the harvester machine came in contact with overhead electric lines. The death was instant for him he sustained multiple burn injuries. The body was taken to the hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

