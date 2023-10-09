Hat-trick win is sure for CM KCR: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hanamkonda: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao confidently predicted a hat-trick victory for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the forthcoming Assembly elections, slated for November 30.

“Considering the recently announced election dates, it appears that K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to achieve a hat-trick,” he said during the ‘Pragathi Nivedana’ public meeting held at Parkal in the district on Monday.

He added, “K Chandrashekhar Rao’s third term as Chief Minister seems all but assured. Everything is aligning in our favour. The election falls on November 30, with the results on December 3. The symbolism of ‘three and three’ is noteworthy, as our lucky number is six, and Chandrashekhar Rao is poised for his third term. It seems the dates have been chosen wisely.”

In a swipe at the Congress, Rama Rao remarked that party leaders were descending like ‘Gangireddulu’ (decorated bulls) which are seen during the Sankranti festival.

He urged voters to exercise their franchise judiciously, considering the progress made since 2014, emphasizing advancements in electricity, drinking water, agriculture, irrigation, and welfare programs. He cautioned against falling for misleading promises.

The BRS working president also recollected the challenges faced during the Congress regime, when power outages and equipment failures plagued the state. “We endured six-hour power cuts three times, which halted agricultural activities and hampered industries. Congress couldn’t provide electricity for 60 years. Can we trust them now? Let’s not be deceived by false assurances,” he urged, calling on the public to support the BRS party in the upcoming election. He also appealed to the voters to ensure a victory with huge margin for local BRS candidate and incumbent MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

Earlier, the Minister said the tiger ( K Chandrashekhar Rao) would come out and all the foxes that were roaming around today would hide in their cages. Speaking at the public meeting organized at Parkal on Monday, Rama Rao reminded that the BRS government had increased the pensions for the disabled and the elderly.

He criticized the Congress and BJP for their failure to develop the state. He said that K Chandrashekhar Rao is preparing an entire list of wrongdoing of the Opposition party leaders. “Once the tiger (KCR) comes out, all the foxes (Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy) will go to their foxholes,” he said.