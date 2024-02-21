Haven’t joined INDIA bloc: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan was addressing media persons here after the 7th anniversary celebrations of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

By IANS Published Date - 21 February 2024, 02:29 PM

Photo: ANI

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he and his party, MNM, have not joined the INDIA block.

Kamal Haasan was addressing media persons here after the 7th anniversary celebrations of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Also Read Greek PM Mitsotakis receives guard of honour, meets PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The actor-turned-politician also told the media persons that he will not join any front that was doing local feudal politics.

He, however, said that he would “support any group that would selflessly think about the nation”.

When asked about the discussions with the INDIA bloc on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, he said that discussions were on.

There were reports of Kamal Haasan’s MNM joining the INDIA block and that DMK was willing to allocate him either Coimbatore or Chennai seats. Speculation was rife that the DMK was cutting one seat from the Congress quota and allocating it to Kamal Haasan.