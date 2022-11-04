Haze covers Delhi-NCR skies, air quality remains ‘severe’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

A man crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of fog, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the "severe" category for the second consecutive day on Friday.

New Delhi: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to be in the “severe” category, haze covered the Delhi-NCR skies further reducing the visibility on Friday morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the “severe” category for the second consecutive day on Friday. The AQI deteriorated further from 418 on Thursday night to 437 in the “severe” category on Friday morning as per SAFAR.

The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded under the “severe” category at 437 and 418 respectively this morning. As per SAFAR, the stubble burning contributed around 34 per cent in Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, the AQI of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of NOIDA jumped at 526 under “severe” category with PM 2.5 concentration at 500 plus and the PM 10 concentration at 403 under “severe” category, while Gurugram’s AQI was jumped at 504 under the “very severe” category with PM 2.5 concentration at 500 plus and the PM 10 concentration at 418.

In Pusa, the AQI recorded 443 “very poor” category while PM 10 was reported at 390 under “very poor” category and PM 2.5 concentration 443 under “severe” category.

At Lodhi Road, it was 396 with PM 2.5 concentration at 396 under “very poor” category and the PM 10 stood at 344 under very “poor” category.

The AQI at the city’s Mathura Road was also under the “severe” category at 438 PM 2.5 concentration at 438 and PM 10 concentration at 432 both under the “severe” category this morning.