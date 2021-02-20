HC advocates JAC seeks CBI probe in lawyer couple’s murder

JAC members said that the government should hand over the case to the CBI and give due respect to the legal fraternity

Peddapalli: Members of the High Court Advocates’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday demanded that the State government hand over the murder case of the lawyer couple to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They visited the spot near Kalwacherla of Ramagiri mandal where the lawyer couple were murdered. Later, they consoled the bereaved family in Gunjapadugu.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC members said that the government should hand over the case to the CBI and give due respect to the legal fraternity. They demanded that besides providing security to the family members of Vamana Rao, the government should provide financial support.

The JAC members vowed to continue their agitation till justice is rendered to the family. Telangana Advocates Association former president Damodar Reddy, Civil Liberties Committee State vice-president Raghunandhan and others were among those who visited the spot.

