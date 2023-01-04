HCA A1 division league: Abhirath slams century for Rohit XI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: M Abhirath Reddy slammed 132 to guide Rohit XI to 244 against Mahmood on the opening day of the HCA A1 division three-day league in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In reply, Mahmood ended the day at 101/4.

In the A3 division one-day league, G Prem hit 132 while Mosin scalped five wickets to guide SA Amberpet to 104-run victory over Natraj.

Brief Scores: A1 Division three-day league: Day 1: Sportive 396/7 in 84.5 overs (C Siddharth Rao 78, Mohd Liakhath Hussain 128 batting, Y Sai Varun 68) vs Concorde; Rohit XI 244 in 52.4 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 132; D Manish 3/73, B Balaji 3/31) vs Mahmood 101/4 in 31 overs; Ensconse 279/8 in 94 overs (Abhinesh Tiwari 119; Tanay Thyagarajan 3/80) vs Sporting XI; Zinda Tilismath 290 in 57 overs (Varun Vinod 92, Keshav Upadhyay 100; Atul Vyas 4/73, Kamal Sawariya 3/67) vs Gemini Friends 117/3 in 32 overs (Yash Gupta 67 batting);

Budding Stars 282 in 83 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 67, D Bhuvan 50; Virender Dagar 4/49, Koteshwar Rao 3/60) vs AOC

A3 Division one-day league: S A Amberpet 217/7 in 45 overs (G Prem 132) bt Natraj 113 in 31.3 overs (Mosin 5/22, Mohit Raj 4/41).